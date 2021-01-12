Reports | Washington Sundar in line to make his Test debut against Aussies at the Gabba

Ongoing India's tour of Australia is turning out to be a comedy of injuries. Every other Test someone from the Indian camp gets injured mid-way through the game and if not, then in the net-sessions, which has pegged back India immensely. After Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the series with a fractured thumb, Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar is in line to replace him in the XI for the Gabba Test which will be the deciding game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as per TOI reports.