Reports | Washington Sundar in line to make his Test debut against Aussies at the Gabba

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar who stayed back in Indian squad after white-ball series may well make his Test debut in the series decider at the Gabba. Prithvi Shaw is also likely to play if Mayank Agarwal fails to recover from the injury scare he got at the nets ahead of the next Test.
Ongoing India's tour of Australia is turning out to be a comedy of injuries. Every other Test someone from the Indian camp gets injured mid-way through the game and if not, then in the net-sessions, which has pegged back India immensely. After Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the series with a fractured thumb, Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar is in line to replace him in the XI for the Gabba Test which will be the deciding game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as per TOI reports.
Notably, the left-handed batsman and off-spinner wasn't there in the original squad but had stayed back after plying his trade in the three-match T20I series. The 21-year-old Sundar who's seen as a T20 specialist has merely scored 532 runs in first-class cricket after 12 games at an average of 31.29 while he has taken 30 wickets at 26.93.
India are also sweating hard on the fitness of Bumrah, who's only 50% fit and is likely to miss the Gabba Test. While Mayank Agarwal who also has an injury scare is not a confirmed starter in the XI after initially, he was set to replace Hanuma Vihari.
If Mayank fails to play the final Test on account of injury, Prithvi Shaw is likely to slot in the middle-order given India's dearth of batting options. R Ashwin, who has complained about back issues, is also under observation and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit in time or not for the fourth and final Test starting from Friday.
India presently find themselves in a spot with as many as six first-choice Test XI players- Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari, missing for the crucial Gabba Test.
