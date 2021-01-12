Reports | Rajasthan Royals consider releasing Steve Smith ahead of 2021 IPL

Midway through the 2020 edition of the IPL, there were reports that Rajasthan Royals would be aiming to replace their skipper from Steve Smith to Jos Buttler. While that didn’t materialize during the mid-season, before the IPL Auction for the 2021 season, ESPNCricinfo has reported that the Royals are considering to release Steve Smith before the 2021 season. Smith, who has been part of the franchise since 2014 before their ban has been a key member of the squad before the 2020 season.