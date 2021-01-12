If Deepak Hooda's abuse claims about Krunal Pandya are true, it's shocking, states Irfan Pathan

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan emphasized on the need of a great team environment and said that if Deepak Hooda's claims about Krunal Pandya are true, it's disheartening. Recently, Hooda had left Baroda camp and alleged that Krunal had mistreated and abused him during the training sessions.

In what came as a truly bizarre incident, senior Baroda cricketer and vice-captain Deepak Hooda was so angry with team's skipper and Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya that he left the team just ahead of their opening fixture of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had made some startling claims stating that Krunal Pandya abused him, and was full of rowdy behaviour in the camp, acting full of himself and made the team environment untenable for him to stay there as he would not leave any stone unturned in exhibiting bad behaviour towards him.

Irfan Pathan, one of the greatest cricketers to have come out of Baroda and former captain of the side, has expressed his displeasure at the whole situation and asserted that a good environment is a must to have in any side where players feel welcomed and safe.

“Being an ex captain of Baroda and having mentored many youngsters, I understand how important it is to have a harmonious environment where players can feel safe, play freely and give their best for the team,” Pathan wrote on his Instagram.

He added that it would be sad and disheartening if Hooda's claims indeed turn out to be true.

“If what I have heard about Deepak Hooda episode is true, it indeed is shocking and disheartening. No player should be treated like this.”

Pathan, who was one of the most promising Indian pacers in the noughties, pointed out to recent mishappenings in Baroda cricket and demanded swift action from the BCA to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

“In the recent past there have been episodes wherein the deserving young talents who have performed well and are under the age of 30 have been overlooked during the selection. Also, the likes of Aditya Waghmode who was the highest run scorer of the Baroda team in the last season of Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy scoring 364 runs and Swapnil Singh, who had an all-round performance scoring 216 runs and took 10 wickets were overlooked,” he added.

“Requesting all members of the BCA to look into this and condemn such actions since they’re not good for the game of cricket.”

Krunal Pandya is yet to come out in public to tell his side of the story. He did start off the domestic T20 competition with a brilliant 76 and also took two wickets to help his side win their opening game against Uttarakhand.