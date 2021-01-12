Gautam Gambhir bats for stricter rules in regards to racial abuse in South Africa and Australia

Following the series of incidents that prevailed at the SCG, Gautam Gambhir has stated that there should be stricter rules to eliminate racial abuses in South Africa and Australia. He also credited Rishabh Pant’s attacking approach as the only thing that kept India in the game on Day 5.

India and Australia arguably played one of the best Tests in the past decade at the Sydney Cricket Ground despite the result being a draw. However, at one point, both sides were still aiming for a favourable result - when Rishabh Pant was batting. Post Pant’s dismissal, however, Australia were edging closer than ever to a victory in Sydney to lead the series 2-1.

Despite the see-saw contest, it was the partnership between Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin which tilted the game to a draw, as the two battled against all odds, including injuries to save the Test. The Test, however, scarred by the episode of racism. Talking about the same, Gautam Gambhir has batted for stricter rules in regards to these episodes in South Africa and Australia.

"Very unfortunate and that is something which is absolutely not acceptable in any sport. Not only cricket, but in any sport, and that's where I think there need to be stricter laws," Gambir said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', reported TOI.

"When it happens to a certain player, it is only that individual who feels about it. You do get abused in places like South Africa, Australia, when you are playing in a Boxing Day Test match and those kind of stuff as well," he added.

Gambhir also credited Rishabh Pant’s innings, which arguably turned out to be the match-saving innings from the Indian perspective. He also negated all the criticism, stating that Pant lives and dies by the sword.

"Unbelievable. That just shows the character of the team as well. Rishabh Pant batted really well. Obviously, he batted the way he should've batted and he backed his strengths and he lived by the sword and you die by it," he said.

One of the talking points from the second day of the play was Cheteshwar Pujara’s slow innings. The right-hander scored 50 off 176, which was heavily criticised by the critics. However, Gambhir downplayed his strike-rate, stating that he’s one of the few remaining batters who can play such an innings.

"On the other side, when we talk about Cheteshwar Pujara, you can talk as much as you can and as much as you want about his strike-rate, but there are very few batters going around in world cricket who can actually play time and session and he's one of them."