 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Tim Paine ‘dropping SCG Test’ moments after failing to unsettle Ashwin with chatter

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    India drew the SCG Test

    Getty

    Twitter reacts to Tim Paine ‘dropping SCG Test’ moments after failing to unsettle Ashwin with chatter

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:59 PM

    Tim Paine might be the funniest guy of both sides, he might very well have the best banter, but is that really of any use if he cannot back it up with performances? The Aussie skipper, today, embarrassed himself by dropping Vihari, moments after unsuccessfully unsettling Ashwin with some ‘chatter’.

    Few Words exchange between Paine and Ash

    Ashwin’s sledging has affected Paine

    What a reply

    This is hilarious

    Epic reply from Ashwin

    Hahaha

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down