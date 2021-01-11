Twitter reacts to Tim Paine ‘dropping SCG Test’ moments after failing to unsettle Ashwin with chatter

Today at 12:59 PM
Tim Paine might be the funniest guy of both sides, he might very well have the best banter, but is that really of any use if he cannot back it up with performances? The Aussie skipper, today, embarrassed himself by dropping Vihari, moments after unsuccessfully unsettling Ashwin with some ‘chatter’.
Few Words exchange between Paine and Ash
Paine - Can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash— The Sports God (@TheSportsGod_) January 11, 2021
Ashwin - Can't wait to get you to India, it'll be your last series pic.twitter.com/Intz3YbJRN
Ashwin’s sledging has affected Paine
Vihari edges and a chance goes down late on the final day...— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021
Live coverage: https://t.co/xdDaedY10F #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UdVjUmKYrS
Tim Paine seems to be better at sledges than edges.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 11, 2021
What a reply
"Come to India, that would be your last series": Ashwin to Paine #AUSvIND— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 11, 2021
This is hilarious
Tim Paine in 15 seconds. pic.twitter.com/g4yFkwpOdr— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) January 11, 2021
Epic reply from Ashwin
Tim Paine: "can't wait for the Gabba Test".— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 11, 2021
Ravi Ashwin: "Can't wait to see you in India, that'd be your last series."
Paine only talks.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 11, 2021
Ashwin gives it back with ball, bat, and now words.
Paine 1 | Ashwin 3 #AUSvIND
Ashwin ended Tim Paine there, nothing more, nothing more.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2021
Hahaha
Tim Paine's lips and gloves - both don't shut on time.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 11, 2021
