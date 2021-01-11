Twitter reacts to Steve Smith using ‘dirty tactics’ to unsettle Pant by scuffing out guard mark

Today at 8:32 AM
Steve Smith has managed to stay controversy-free of late, but on Day 5 of the SCG Test, the stump camera picked up a rather ‘shady’ footage that has since left fans infuriated. Smith was seen scuffing out Pant’s guard mark in an attempt to unsettle him, forcing the youngster to take guard again.
Why would he do that
Dirty tactics bu Aussies. After the lunch, Aussies scuff out the batsmen's guard marks😐— The Sports God (@TheSportsGod_) January 11, 2021
Rishabh Pant had to take guard again😞#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8ILEY1RfLP">
Shoes can be used for many things. Removing an opponent’s batting guard mark too....— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 11, 2021
Not for taking sharp catches though.... #Smith #Pant #AusvInd
Such an unnecessary act
#AUSvIND #RishabhPant— Manoj Singh Negi (@Manoj__negi) January 11, 2021
Australia's Steve Smith shadow-batted as he came to the crease after the drinks break, and proceeded to remove Rishabh Pant's guard marks.
#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/YrXrh3UlKl
So apparently Steve Smith (Jersey No. 49) did dirty trick again, not with sand paper though it include some rubbing, removing pant guard, trying to unsettle batsman.— Amandeep Bedi (@amandeepsbedi) January 11, 2021
You can be a great batsman, but very low as player. #ShameOnSmith https://t.co/mKW1r2kssk
What exactly do these Aussies get out of these petty acts lol— Rahul Sen (@RahulSaysSo) January 11, 2021
Just play the fucking game.
Oh Smithy!
Steve Smith - once a cheat, always a cheat— Marc Doria (@ILgrandeMDD) January 11, 2021
Take a guess!! pic.twitter.com/INXoGWoAeW— All Things Cricket (@Cricket_Things) January 11, 2021
- Steve Smith
- Rishabh Pant
- Border Gavaskar Trophy
- Australia Vs India
- India Vs Australia
- Australia Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
