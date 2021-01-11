Reports | Hanuma Vihari ruled out of Gabba Test; Thakur to replace Jadeja in fourth Test

While India managed to pull off one of their best escapes in Australia, it came at a cost - with injuries to their crucial batsman Hanuma Vihari and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Ahead of the Gabba Test, Indian management have some crucial decisions to take in terms of replacing the key players. Vihari who, battled through a hamstring injury and, saved the Test with a 161-ball 23 for the visitors would be unavailable for the final Test at the Gabba.