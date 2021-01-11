Reports | Hanuma Vihari ruled out of Gabba Test; Thakur to replace Jadeja in fourth Test

Today at 6:30 PM
Injuries have further continued to hinder India’s opportunities of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as Hanuma Vihari has been ruled out of the Gabba Test with a hamstring tear. In addition, as per PTI reports, Shardul Thakur will replace injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the fourth Test.
While India managed to pull off one of their best escapes in Australia, it came at a cost - with injuries to their crucial batsman Hanuma Vihari and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Ahead of the Gabba Test, Indian management have some crucial decisions to take in terms of replacing the key players. Vihari who, battled through a hamstring injury and, saved the Test with a 161-ball 23 for the visitors would be unavailable for the final Test at the Gabba.
According to PTI reports, the management are looking to replace the injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja with the Mumbai seamer Shardul Thakur. PTI also reported that Vihari would be ruled out for the next four weeks at least if the scans ascertain a grade 1 tear, which would put him on doubt for the home series against England.
"The extent of Vihari's tear can only be ascertained after the scan reports come through. But even if it's a grade 1 tear, he is out for at least four weeks and then will need some rehabilitation time. So it's not only the Brisbane Test but also, he won't be a part of England Tests at home," a senior source revealed on Monday, reported TOI.
However, at home, the Andhra batsman has hardly featured in the plans, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin being the key part of the setup for Virat Kohli and co. Jadeja’s injury also comes in as a headache, as the management will have to figure out how to replace the left-handed all-rounder.
In addition to that, the reports also suggested that the Indian management could rope in Wriddhiman Saha and field him as the wicketkeeper, with Rishabh Pant playing as a specialist batsman. Meanwhile, the injury to Jadeja could prompt the management to look at the two pacers - Thakur and Natarajan as the prime options, given the venue, with the reports suggesting that Thakur would get the nod.
