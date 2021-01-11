Reports | BCCI source reveals details of racist abuse on Siraj during the Sydney Test

Today at 8:51 PM
Following the conclusion of the Sydney Test, the BCCI sources, as per TOI’s reports, have stated that the crowd used ‘brown dog’ and ‘big monkey’ as the two racist slurs to Mohammed Siraj. The sources also added that the players immediately reported after they were affected by the incident.
While India scrapped through to a draw on the final day, the incidents that dominated the previous three days certainly painted an ugly picture on the Sydney crowd. During the second, third and the fourth day of the Test, a certain section of the crowd were consistently abusing the Indian players - Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah with racist slurs.
Earlier, it wasn’t clearly evident what it was but as per BCCI’s source, as TOI reported, the crowd called the Indian pacer as ‘brown dog’ and ‘big monkey’ during the racist incident that agitated the Indians. The police eventually evicted six of the fans at the stands, who are currently in the custody of New South Wales police.
"Siraj was referred to as 'Brown Dog' and 'Big Monkey' both of which are racist slurs. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of on-field umpires. They were constantly abusing Bumrah too," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity, reported TOI.
The reports also stated that the players decided to report the proceedings only at the end of day’s play. However, with the growing racist abuses in the crowd, the Indian team eventually reported the incident to the on-field umpires.
"Actually, the players didn't want to lose focus during the proceedings and decided that the matter would be reported only after the day's play was over. However, umpires have told us that moment anything of that nature happens, the players should report immediately," the source added.
