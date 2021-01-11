PSL 2021 draft | Quetta Gladiators bag Chris Gayle; no takers for Dawid Malan

Jamaican superstar Chris Gayle, who represented Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020, has been picked by Quetta Gladiators in the draft of the 2021 edition of PSL. Tom Banton will also play for Quetta alongside Gayle, which means it will be an explosive opening pair for the 2019 champions. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who recently won the T20I player of the decade award, will play for Qalandars, while Mujeeb ur Rahman was picked by Zalmi, who also have South African middle-order batsman David Miller.