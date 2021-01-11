PSL 2021 draft | Quetta Gladiators bag Chris Gayle; no takers for Dawid Malan

Today at 10:36 AM
Chris Gayle is all set to join hands with Tom Banton for Quetta Gladiators in the next season of the PSL, which will commence from February. Qalandars bagged Afghani leggie Rashid Khan, while Englishman Dawid Malan went undrafted due to him set to be unavailable owing to international duty.
Jamaican superstar Chris Gayle, who represented Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020, has been picked by Quetta Gladiators in the draft of the 2021 edition of PSL. Tom Banton will also play for Quetta alongside Gayle, which means it will be an explosive opening pair for the 2019 champions. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who recently won the T20I player of the decade award, will play for Qalandars, while Mujeeb ur Rahman was picked by Zalmi, who also have South African middle-order batsman David Miller.
South African speedster Dale Steyn, who opted out of IPL 2021, meanwhile was snapped by Gladiators. Australian opener Chris Lynn will be part of Multan Sultans while Hasan Ali was picked by Islamabad United. World's no. 1 T20I batter Dawid Malan, however, went undrafted as he's expected to be on international duty at the time of the tournament.
Meanwhile Mohammad Rizwan, who continues to impress for Pakistan, will represent Sultans while Imam ul Haq will be part of Zalmi, with the likes of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Kamran Akmal also at the franchise.
The tournament will commence on February 20, with the final slated to be played on March 22. The tournament will take place in Karachi and Lahore respectively due to the prevailing COVID situation.
Squads at the end of the PSL 2021 draft:
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Musa Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Reece Topley, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Chris Jordan, Akif Javed.
Multan Sultans:Shahid Afridi, Rilee Rossouw, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, James Vince, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr., Carlos Brathwaite.
Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Dilbar Hussain, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Joe Denly, Ahmad Danyal.
Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, David Miller, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, M Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Irfan Sr., Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Imran, Ravi Bopara, Amir Khan.
Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mehmood, Anwar Ali, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Usman Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmed, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Dale Steyn, Usman Khan.K
Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Amir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Chris Gayle
- Rashid Khan
- Dawid Malan
- Dale Steyn
- Pakistan Super League
- Quetta Gladiators
- Peshawar Zalmi
- Karachi Kings
- Lahore Qalanders
- Multan Sultans
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.