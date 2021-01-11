IND vs AUS | We were counting each and every delivery in the last few overs, reveals Ajinkya Rahane 

"We were all sure about Ashwin's ability with the bat. Vihari also looked great today, in fact, he has looked good without getting big scores this series. The message at tea was to hang in there, play one ball at at time, not to think too ahead. But in the last five-six overs, we were counting each and every delivery. Really happy with the way we played today. The way they started to get them all-out under 350 was great. Today's day was very special as we showed lot of character to do well despite all the injuries," Rahane said in the post-game presser after the third Test ended in a draw.