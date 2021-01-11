IND vs AUS | Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Test series

Today at 9:52 PM
Ahead of the fourth Test at the iconic Gabba, the BCCI have revealed that their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the rest of the series. The statement also added that the all-rounder would consult a hand specialist before returning to the NCA in Bengaluru.
Following the historic draw in Sydney, saving the game from jaws of defeat, The BCCI have on Monday, stated that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a blow to thumb dislocation. Ahead of the fourth Test at the Gabba, the BCCI stated that the all-rounder will consult a hand specialist before heading to NCA for further recovery.
"Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday. He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb," stated BCCI's press release.
"The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury," it added.
"Jadeja will not be available for the fourth and final Test against Australia to be held in Brisbane from January 15-19 at the Gabba," it concluded.