IND vs AUS | Our bowlers tried their best but India fought really hard, credits Steve Smith

Following a miracle draw from the Indian batting unit, Steve Smith has stated that the Australian bowlers tried their best to bowl India out while adding that the visitors fought really hard. From a personal standpoint, Smith stated that it always means a lot to score a century on his home ground.
Until Rishabh Pant was at the crease, India were not just in the hunt but also ahead of the hosts when it came to the possibility of walking away with a victory. However, once Pant was undone by Nathan Lyon, the hosts smelled victory with the new ball around the corner. While Pujara stayed and took control for the most part of the day, he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood’s stunning delivery.
From thereon, it was the partnership between Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin that tamed the Australian bowlers as India drew the game from a losing position. Following the end of the Test, centurion Steve Smith has credited their bowlers for putting in the maximum effort but reckoned that India fought really hard to draw the Test.
“India fought really hard. Our bowlers kept coming and coming, did their hardest today. On day three or four, we felt that a few kept low, few that bounced a bit more. But there was not much of it today. They fought really hard. Always means a lot when you score a hundred for your country. To be able to do that here on my home ground is pretty special. Doesn't mean a lot now as we didn't win the game,” said Smith in the post-match presentation.
Smith also emphasized that Australia have a pleasant record at the Gabba while stating that he’s looking forward to playing at the venue. After failures in the first two Tests, Smith made a stunning comeback with a century in the first innings before piling the pressure on the Indian bowlers with his 81 in the second innings.
“(We'll) move on now to Brisbane, we have a very good record there. Looking forward to playing there in a few days time. Wanted to be a little bit more aggressive at times, went up and through the gears throughout my innings, absorbed the pressure when needed to. Not too much else, just watched the ball hard and concentrated well. Nice to spend some time,” he added.
