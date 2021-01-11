IND vs AUS | ICC should look into racial abuses in Australia and resolve it, states Mohammad Azharuddin

While India managed to pull off one of the best saves of the decade, the Test would always be remembered for the ‘racism’ row which turned the cruciating fixture into a controversial one. Starting from the second day of the Test until the fourth day of the Test, a certain section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) were constantly chirping racial abuses at the Indian pacers - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj - which was reported to the officials later by the Indian management.