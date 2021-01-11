IND vs AUS | Gautam Gambhir slams racial abuse directed at Indians in Sydney, calls for strict law and punishment

Today at 9:04 AM
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has strongly stated that there needs to be stronger laws and also punishment in place for dealing with racial abuse in cricket. He also termed such discrimination unacceptable and batted for a permanent solution for the burning issue after the SCG gate.
Racial abuse has become a pressing issue after Indian cricketers allegedly faced discriminatory behavior at the hands of the crowd in the third Test between India and Australia at the SCG. Indian players had complained about the same on the conclusion of day three of the ongoing Test after which ICC launched an investigation into the matter. However, things turned eve uglier when Mohammad Siraj claimed that he faced racist abuse on day four as well, which resulted in stoppage of play. Eventually the situation got diffused after six members were ejected from the stadium, but the unfortunate incident left a bitter taste in the mouth of everyone associated with the sport.
India's former opener and currently a politician, Gautam Gambhir has expressed his displeasure at racist abuses in cricket and has asserted that such behaviours are completely unacceptable and require strict punishment.
"It's not at all acceptable. Racial abuse should not be there and racial abuse against anyone is not acceptable. Strict laws and strict actions should be there so that these things do not happen," Gambhir told ANI, reported TOI.
"Just taking crowds out of the stadium is not the solution. It happened in the past and it may happen in the future till the time you don't have any permanent solution and strict action. Strict law is required and there should be a punishment for the same," he added.
Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also recalled how he has faced such unacceptable things in his career in Australia and stated that it wasn't the first time when something like this has happened Down Under.
He tweeted, "I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more..This isn’t the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense..How do u stop them ?? #AUSvIND"
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.