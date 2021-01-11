IND vs AUS | Gautam Gambhir slams racial abuse directed at Indians in Sydney, calls for strict law and punishment

Racial abuse has become a pressing issue after Indian cricketers allegedly faced discriminatory behavior at the hands of the crowd in the third Test between India and Australia at the SCG. Indian players had complained about the same on the conclusion of day three of the ongoing Test after which ICC launched an investigation into the matter. However, things turned eve uglier when Mohammad Siraj claimed that he faced racist abuse on day four as well, which resulted in stoppage of play. Eventually the situation got diffused after six members were ejected from the stadium, but the unfortunate incident left a bitter taste in the mouth of everyone associated with the sport.