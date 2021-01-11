IND vs AUS | Cricket Australia confirm fourth Test will go ahead at Gabba with 50% crowd capacity 

After a week full of uncertainties and contrasting reports, all the doubts regarding the staging of the fourth and final Test in Brisbane has been quashed by Cricket Australia, who confirmed the match will go on as per the schedule. The Indian team, as per reports, were unhappy with the hard quarantine rules and had even stated that it was against the MoU signed between the two boards. It had given rise to many possibilities like forfeiting the game or playing back-to-back Tests at SCG or perhaps curtail the four-Test series into a three-game affair, but CA's confirmation has put all speculation to bed.