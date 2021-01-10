VIDEO | Flying Logan van Beek sends cricketing universe into meltdown with one-handed stunner
Have you ever wondered how Superman would have fared if he was ever unveiled on a cricketing pitch? Well, we would suggest you to just watch Logan Van Beek's otherwordly stunner and you will never need to imagine the limits of human possibilities that superhumans can challenge.
There is just an inherent beauty in otherwordly catches. It leaves you stunned and reminiscing the absolute moment of brilliance that makes you believe that humans are special beings and can pull off the most unimaginable heists. They make you forget and overlook the country the player is from, how much you hate that team, whether the batsman that got out is your favorite or just about anything. As all that matters is the satisfaction one derives and that stays with you for a long time like a breath of fresh air.
Playing for Wellington Firebirds in New Zealand's Super Smash, Netherlands cricketer Logan van Beek blew away the cricketing world when he did something on the similar lines, grabbing one of the greatest catches in recent memory. In the 10th over of the game, Brett Hampton of Norther Knights played a lofted shot between deep mid-wicket and deep square, which looked like going in the gap as such was the placement.
But Dutch all-rounder Van Beek, who was stationed at the long-on boundary, must not even have slightest of idea how the next few seconds were going to turn him into an internet sensation and change his life. But as they say, do your karma and you will get rewarded. The all-rounder made a full-throttle sprint to his right at a speed of knots to get as close to the ball as possible.
But, even wouldn't have imagined what would happen next. He dived in the air, putting his body on the line and grabbed the ball with one hand whilst being in air, to take a believe-it-or-not stunning grab to remember for ages. He had no bloody right to take the catch but the bowler got lucky as Logan van Beek, remember the name, made a wicket out of literally nothing and broke the world with the peach of a catch.
