VIDEO | Flying Logan van Beek sends cricketing universe into meltdown with one-handed stunner

There is just an inherent beauty in otherwordly catches. It leaves you stunned and reminiscing the absolute moment of brilliance that makes you believe that humans are special beings and can pull off the most unimaginable heists. They make you forget and overlook the country the player is from, how much you hate that team, whether the batsman that got out is your favorite or just about anything. As all that matters is the satisfaction one derives and that stays with you for a long time like a breath of fresh air.