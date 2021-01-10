 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to security guards evicting group of fans for allegedly abusing Siraj mid-match

    India are playing third Test at SCG

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:06 AM

    After India launched an official complaint at the end of Day 3 for copping alleged racist abuse from a section of fans, there were ugly scenes yet again on Day 4. Play was halted after Siraj complained of suffering abuse, and it eventually resulted in security guards evicting a group of fans.

