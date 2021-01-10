Twitter reacts to security guards evicting group of fans for allegedly abusing Siraj mid-match

Today at 10:06 AM
After India launched an official complaint at the end of Day 3 for copping alleged racist abuse from a section of fans, there were ugly scenes yet again on Day 4. Play was halted after Siraj complained of suffering abuse, and it eventually resulted in security guards evicting a group of fans.
It happened again today
January 10, 2021
Absolutely ridiculous that Racial abuse happens in this day & age, because of a few idiots a great game between @BCCI & @CricketAus is marred, most of us aren't like that @BCCI #Cricket #racism #SayNoToRacism #AUSvIND #AUSvINDtest #India #Australia— Troy Scopelliti (@Thfc_Scops) January 10, 2021
Shame that these things are still happening
Indian complaints of racial abuse.— JustJan2 (@bimmyjartel) January 10, 2021
Cameras focussed on spectators being questioned and then led out by police/security.
Thousands of viewers will have seen their faces.
What happened to innocent until found guilty?
If they were streakers we would have seen nothing.#AUSvsIND
Australian crowds are rubbish— Kshitij (@HoldsToLove) January 10, 2021
The way Indians have treated Aussies in the IPL is totally different than the way Aussies treat the Sub Continent players.#racialabuse #INDvsAUS
Absolutely ridiculous
India lodge complaint of racial abuse against Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj at SCG. Shame that theses things still happening in 2021.— Sanjo Sam (@sanjo_sam) January 10, 2021
Racial slur continues against Indian players at SCG, Australia. #racialabuse— Deepak (@deepakkmohanty) January 10, 2021
Can't agree more
The ones doing it and people next to them who don’t voice against it and keep quite are also equally guilty! #racialabuse #AUSvIND— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 10, 2021
Another ugly incident at SCG. Come on Cricket Australia, only 25%occupancy at the ground and it's to catch those idiots. #racist #racialabuse #IndiavsAustralia #racism #Siraj #Cricket #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Rw432jzr3F— karthick🇮🇳 (@yenkarthick) January 10, 2021
