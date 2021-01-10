‘This is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour’ - Virat Kohli slams SCG racism

Today at 5:19 PM
Virat Kohli has called out the racist incident at the Sydney Cricket Ground directed at Mohammed Siraj and stated that this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. Kohli further added that the incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and strict action must be taken immediately.
Six spectators from the Sydney Cricket Ground were evicted by the Cricket Australia Security officers after the Indian team lodged two formal complaints in two days. Mohammed Siraj was at the receiving end of both events and was brave enough to report it as soon as the alleged racist incident took place, with CA taking prompt action.
Ravichandran Ashwin, in the press conference, condemned the behaviour and now Virat Kohli, who is in India for the birth of his first child, called this as the "absolute peak of rowdy behaviour".
“Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.
“The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once.”
The International Cricket Council are currently investigating the allegation and Cricket Australia promised the BCCI that swift action will be taken against the offenders.
