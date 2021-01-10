SMAT 2021 | Deepak Hooda alleges abuse and misbehavior by Krunal Pandya; leaves Baroda camp 

Baroda vice-captain Deepak Hooda has made serious allegations against team's skipper Krunal Pandya, claiming that he has been abused by the elder Pandya brother. One of the stars of Baroda, Hooda has reportedly left the team's bio-bubble as well and is unlikely to feature for them.

Very rarely are there reports of misbehavior among players of same team, especially when the two names are well-known and among the leadership group of the side. Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya, who featured in the IPL 2020 and play for Baroda in domestic cricket, however, have now been embroiled in a major controversy. Baroda's vice-captain Deepak Hooda claimed that he was subjected to 'abuses', 'misbehavior' and was being put down constantly by none other than team's skipper and also an Indian cricketer, Krunal Pandya. He also left the team, which is unfortunate news for Baroda, given Hooda has been one of the best batsmen of the side, over the years.

In a letter to the Baroda Cricket Association, Hooda stated that Krunal was trying to belittle him in the team from the last few days in Vadodara.

“I am playing cricket since last 11 years from Baroda cricket Association. At present, I am selected for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days and at least from last couple of days, my team captain Mr. Krunal Pandiya is using abusive language to me in front of my team-mates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara,” Hooda wrote in the letter, reported Sportstar.

He went on to add that Krunal was acting all rowdy and trying to impose his stature as skipper of the side on him and misbehaved in the nets.

“Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow’s game with the permission of Head Coach Mr. Prabhkar. Then Krunal came in nets started misbehaving with me. I told him that I’m doing my preparation with the permission of head coach. He told me that ‘I’m the captain , who is the head coach? I am the overall of Baroda team .Then he stopped my practice showing his Dadagiri,” Hooda alleged.

Hooda also claimed that he has never encounter such a poor atmosphere in his entire cricket life in any team he has played thus far.

“He is trying to pull me down all the time .He is threatening me how you will play for Baroda, I will see you. I have never seen such a unhealthy atmosphere in my cricketing career till date. I have represented at all levels of cricket from Baroda cricket Association only. Also, I’m playing IPL from last 7 years. I have got a good records also in my cricketing career till date,” the seasoned campaigner said.

The right-hander has rubbed shoulders with quite a few big players in his career thanks to his IPL career where he has been a regular. Besides, he has also played for India's U-19 and A sides. He concluded by saying that despite being a team man, he can't continue in the team after the treatment he's been subject to.

“I have played a lot of cricket with great international players and captains as well till date. But I never face such a bad behaviour given by a team captain. I’m a team man and I always keep my team above me… In view of above facts, I am unable to play and perform my best under circumstances where every time our Baroda team captain poking me and disturbing me in my preparation.”