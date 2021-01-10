Reports | BCCI agree to play fourth Test at Gabba but demand team's return at the earliest after the Test

Today at 9:57 AM
As per latest reports, after all the hullabaloo around the fourth Test in Brisbane, the game is all set to go as per the schedule, but the BCCI have requested to fly back the team as soon as possible. The doubts over the final Test had increased after earlier there were reservations from the BCCI.
Amid speculations of forfeiting the Gabba Test or back-to-back Tests at SCG, BCCI have reportedly agreed to play the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, which is considered the fortress of Australian cricket team. However, the board has apparently put forward one condition, that is the team should be sent back to India as soon as the Test series gets over. It is to ensure that the players get adequate time to adhere to all the protocols when they return back home as team India is set to host England for four Tests and 5 T20Is. It will be the first time that India will host international cricket post COVID hit the world.
"We never objected to playing in Brisbane or any health protocol. The Test is very much on. At the moment, CA is working out the logistics with the local government and getting a clarity on the three-day lockdown imposed in Queensland," a board official said, reported TOI.
"The Indian team will play the fourth Test in Brisbane. But BCCI has told CA that arrangements for the team's return to India should be made in a way that the team doesn't have to stay back unnecessarily after the Test ends. The team's departure should be immediate. If possible, they should cut out even the possibility of an overnight stay. The first flight back should be arranged. This is besides the request to allow the players to move freely in the hotel," he added.
Also, amidst expectations of crowd returning back to flock the grounds in the matches held in the home season, BCCI quashed all such hopes as the official added that they can't take any risk and as a result, crowd will not be allowed in the ground when India takes on England starting from Test series .
"The teams will be in hard quarantine. BCCI doesn't want to take any chance with the home season so close. So, crowds will not be allowed," the official said.
