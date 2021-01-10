Reports | BCCI agree to play fourth Test at Gabba but demand team's return at the earliest after the Test

Amid speculations of forfeiting the Gabba Test or back-to-back Tests at SCG, BCCI have reportedly agreed to play the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, which is considered the fortress of Australian cricket team. However, the board has apparently put forward one condition, that is the team should be sent back to India as soon as the Test series gets over. It is to ensure that the players get adequate time to adhere to all the protocols when they return back home as team India is set to host England for four Tests and 5 T20Is. It will be the first time that India will host international cricket post COVID hit the world.