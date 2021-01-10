IND vs AUS | Cricket Australia issue apology as Indian team suffer alleged abuse from crowd

Today at 11:31 AM
Cricket Australia apologized to Indian cricket team after they faced alleged abuse from a section of crowd, something which Indian players had alleged yesterday as well. On day four, the play was stopped for sometime after Mohammed Siraj again complained about issues from the crowd.
In what turned out to be shameful turn of events, play had to be halted for eight minutes on day four of the third Test between India and Australia after fast bowler Mohammed Siraj complained about issues he was facing from crowd, which were allegedly racist in nature. The unsavory incident took place when Siraj was fielding at the boundary just before the tea break.
As soon as Siraj complained, the match officials and security guards sprung into action and six people were ejected from their seats by NSW Police as a result of it. It was not the first time when something like this happened as even on day three, Indian players had claimed that they faced racist abuse on the boundary by a section of the SCG crowd.
Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll condemned the unacceptable behavior by the crowd and stated that people indulging in such sort of behavior will not be tolerated in the ground. He also added that CA are awaiting the result of the investigation by the ICC into the alleged misbehavior that took place on day three as well.
"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Sean Carroll, reported cricket.com.au.
“If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket. CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.
He apologized to the Indian cricket team and said strict action will be taken against the defaulters.
"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."
