IND vs AUS | Cameron Green is born to play Test cricket, proclaims Justin Langer

Today at 4:24 PM
Justin Langer has called Cameron Green ‘a class act’ after his valiant 84-run knock against the Indians in the second innings in Sydney which provided Australia with a great chance to win the Test. The Australian coach has further labelled Green as someone who was born to play Test cricket.
After registering a 21-ball duck in the first innings, Green strolled to the ground after Australia lost four wickets for 148 and he showed his multifaceted batting by being patient in the beginning while donning the aggressor role later. Green handled the pressure, patiently and landed Australia the advantage in the third Test which has pleased the coach to the core.
“Since he’s come into Test cricket it looks like he’s almost born to play. He was a bit defensive in the first innings and that’s certainly not how he plays in first-class cricket. We just encouraged him to be a bit more positive, look to score a bit more today, and he did that,” Langer said, reported Sydney Morning Herald.
“He played beautifully. It’d be a relief for him to get his first Test fifty. It would have been nice for him to get a few more and get his first Test hundred but he’s a great guy to have around and he’s doing a good job.”
After slowly getting to the fifty, Green accelerated like it was a T20 game and scored 33 runs off 16 balls. His sixes were a sight to behold and it saw Langer confess that while people will talk about those sixes, he liked the tempo of the overall innings.
"A lot of people will talk about those sixes he hit but I just thought his whole innings, the way he was driving the ball down the ground [and] always looking to push and hit ones ... he looks like a really class act," Langer said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.