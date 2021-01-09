Twitter reacts to ‘lazy’ Ravi Ashwin’s comical running resulting in embarrassing run out

There are not a lot of things on a cricket field you can brand as a ‘meme’ but Ravichandran Ashwin’s running is certainly one. Be it running between the wickets whilst batting, or merely chasing the ball whilst fielding, Ashwin’s unathletic outlook onever ceases to amaze and leaves fans in splits. His running famously ensured India drew a match they should have won back in 2012 in Wankhede against the Windies, where his refusal to complete a second run resulted in India levelling the target instead of surpassing it. His shenanigans today at the SCG did not have such a catastrophic outcome, but, nevertheless Ashwin’s running, not for the first time, ended up hurting India.