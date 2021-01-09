 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to horrendous DRS glitch inventing ‘fourth stump’ to leave players baffled

    It was a bad day in the office for India.

    Getty

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:22 PM

    Can you be dismissed LBW even if the ball misses all three stumps? Turns out you can, if it ends up hitting the fourth stump. In a bizarre chain of events on Day 3, a controversial ball-tracking graphic showed an Ashwin delivery clipping the ‘fourth stump’, though it conveniently missed leg stump.

    Can't trust technology anymore

    What is this sorcery

    Lol

