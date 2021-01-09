Twitter reacts to horrendous DRS glitch inventing ‘fourth stump’ to leave players baffled

Today at 12:22 PM
Can you be dismissed LBW even if the ball misses all three stumps? Turns out you can, if it ends up hitting the fourth stump. In a bizarre chain of events on Day 3, a controversial ball-tracking graphic showed an Ashwin delivery clipping the ‘fourth stump’, though it conveniently missed leg stump.
Can't trust technology anymore
Lol. 4 stumps. DRS at it again. https://t.co/QVdfd6kqXV— Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) January 9, 2021
Fuck. Ball tracking is hilariously incompetent. And we want this shit to completely overrule/replace umpire's call. https://t.co/cTmyrIHJrG— cricBC (@cricBC) January 9, 2021
India can't overturn the decision against Smith, but they don't lose the review either.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2021
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/KwwZDwbdzO pic.twitter.com/eE4HdjO0qh
What is this sorcery
Behind the scenes of a DRS hawkeye decision. pic.twitter.com/3qtT5aNtut— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 9, 2021
In the latest DRS it was showing 4 stumps. pic.twitter.com/59vTGrIX5T— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 9, 2021
Four stumps - the guy handling DRS had a few drinks too many 😂 https://t.co/aN9X3pafBb— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 9, 2021
Lol
Looks like DRS guy had some drinks during tea session. 4 stumps shown! Even technology is rigged. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/uevfV8wx6S— Cheeru (@sobermonk) January 9, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Ajinkya Rahane
- Steve Smith
- Border Gavaskar Trophy
- India Vs Australia
- Australia Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.