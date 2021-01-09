SL vs ENG | Will be great challenge to bowl in Sri Lanka, reckons Dom Bess

England off-spinner Dom Bess, who is set to play a key role in the upcoming Tests in Sri Lanka, stated that it will be a challenge to bowl against the hosts as they have quality batsmen. He also added that he has not played on wickets that have suited him much, till now in his career.

As less talked about as spin becomes mostly in England, especially for the hosts, given they have a high quality seam attack to bulldoze opposition on seam-friendly wickets, Asia presents a different set of challenges. It brings spinners in focus with wickets assisting the slower bowlers, and with England set to play Test series in Sri Lanka and India respectively, Dom Bess is one name that will be the center of attraction, given he will finally get to ply his trade on spin-friendly wickets.

Speaking about his young Test career, which has seen him play 10 games for the Three Lions, Bess sounded all excited to play on wickets that will suit his game.

"I haven't played on many wickets that have suited me and while I have really enjoyed that challenge, it's good that now all eyes will be on the spinners," Bess was quoted as saying by the Reuters to the press, reported TOI.

"My best ball is good enough and will challenge batters, then it is about having the nous of setting the fields to put them under pressure."

The wickets might well suit spin, but the young bowler very well knows that Lankan batsmen would be hard to battle, given they are pretty good in their own backyard.

"These guys (Sri Lanka) have grown up playing spin and that is why I think it is a great challenge."

The spinner also talked about his experience with Lankan legend Rangana Herath as they shared lot of information during a spin camp.

"We spoke a lot about bowling on the sub-continent and I still have the voice notes on my phone. It was about how consistent you can be in one area. It has certainly helped me to prepare mentally," he said.

England are presently playing a two-day intra-squad game that started Friday, and interestingly, it was pacers that shone. But Bess is aware that the wickets in the Test series starting from January 14 will be quite opposite.

"I would be very surprised if we got that type of pitch (in the tests)," Bess said. "It had a bit of grass on it and the seamers were certainly swinging it.

"It was quite clever from the Sri Lankans with whatever they are doing with this pitch.

"But it’s also about adapting to the Kookaburra ball and the heat, so it was a really good workout."