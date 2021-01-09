IND vs AUS | Rishabh Pant taken to hospital for scans after suffering elbow injury

In what comes as an unfortunate news for Indian fans, team's young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been taken to the hospital for scans on his left elbow after being hit by a delivery from Pat Cummins on day three of the SCG Test. Rishabh Pant's injury meant that Wriddhiman Saha will be keeping in the second innings of Australia's batting in accordance to the ICC, which allows for substitution of wicket-keeper from the team's squad.