IND vs AUS | Ravindra Jadeja goes for scans after being hit on his thumb

In a bid to accelerate the innings, Ravindra Jadeja was trying to farm the strike and target Starc. But the left-arm pacer surprised him with the short-ball and as Jadeja took his eyes off the ball, he got hit on the thumb. The physio had to rush into the ground quicky after the incident as the left-hander was hurt and in severe pain. Regardless, Jadeja continued batting afterwards and also hit quite a few shots but now, he has been taken to hospital for scans.