IND vs AUS | Ravindra Jadeja goes for scans after being hit on his thumb

Following Rishabh Pant, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also had to go to the hospital for scans after he suffered an injury on his thumb whilst batting. Mitchell Starc had delivered the blow to Jadeja when he tried to bounce out the Indian southpaw, who was looking to bat aggressively.
The ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy is turning out to be disastrous for India in terms of injuries. After Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav got ruled of the series after the first and second Test respectively due to injuries , there have been two injury scares in the third Test as well. After Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja also had to undergo scans as he was was hit by a nasty bouncer during the fag end of India's first innings by Mitchell Starc.
In a bid to accelerate the innings, Ravindra Jadeja was trying to farm the strike and target Starc. But the left-arm pacer surprised him with the short-ball and as Jadeja took his eyes off the ball, he got hit on the thumb. The physio had to rush into the ground quicky after the incident as the left-hander was hurt and in severe pain. Regardless, Jadeja continued batting afterwards and also hit quite a few shots but now, he has been taken to hospital for scans.
Confirming the news, BCCI tweeted, "Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans."
