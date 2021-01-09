IND vs AUS | Indian management lodge complaint of racial abuse against Siraj and Bumrah

In the field, everything was direly against the visitors, with the hosts outplaying them with the bat and the ball as they took a healthy lead of 197 runs following the end of day three’s play in Sydney. However, in an incident that occurred during day two and three of Sydney Test, the Indian team management have lodged a complaint on behalf of two of their key pacers - Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah after they were reportedly attacked racially.