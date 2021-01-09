IND vs AUS | India were thoroughly outplayed by Australia on Day three of Sydney Test, states Parthiv Patel

“Yes, of course, India were outplayed by Australia on Day 3 of the Sydney Test. Australia wanted to dismiss India for a low total and India wanted to maximize on their batting and close down the lead. If you look at India, everything went against India. Right, when Rishabh Pant was looking good, he suffered a blow to his hand and similarly when Jadeja was looking right, he got hit as well. On this wicket, Jadeja had more chances than the other bowlers to pick up wickets as the conditions suited him more,” Parthiv told Cricbuzz.