Twitter reacts to superman Ravindra Jadeja ending Smith’s invincibility with ludicrous direct hit

Having scored his first Test hundred in a year and a half, Steve Smith looked invincible, but just when it looked like India had run out of ideas with the ball, in walked Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder unleashed a remarkable bullet-throw from deep to incredibly catch Smith short of his ground.
What a throw
Orgasmic stuff 🔥 #Jaddu pic.twitter.com/0AmtVw1OoZ— ✨☬ (@Kourageous__) January 8, 2021
Absolutely
Pro Tip: Never attempt to run when Sir @imjadeja is on the ball, never 🔥🎯— Mahesh Awaji 🇮🇳 (@maheshawaji) January 8, 2021
Credits : original creator#AUSvIND #Ausvsindia #jaddu pic.twitter.com/IRanBqDX1v
Absolute masterclass...🔥🔥🔥— Pavithran Nagarajan (@pavithran4) January 8, 2021
Brilliant runout by @imjadeja 🤩🤩#AUSvIND #jaddu #RAVINDRAJADEJA pic.twitter.com/DQNH44jere
Is there anthing Jadeja can't do
Need crucial runs, call Ravindra Jadeja— Sukhdev Rajpurohit (@rajpurohit__468) January 8, 2021
Need crucial wickets, call Ravindra Jadeja
Need brilliance in the field, call Ravindra Jadeja
One of the best all rounder along with Ben Stokes and the Most Valuable Player in the world at the moment. #jaddu #AUSvsIND #jadeja #SteveSmith pic.twitter.com/utuqu4sZnb
Brilliant performance
In many ways, my moment of the match. Sensational from @imjadeja— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 8, 2021
Best fielder in the world
NOW IS CALLED IMMENSE PRECISION!— Vaishnavi Jha (@Vaishnavijha23) January 8, 2021
Well done @imjadeja !#jaddu #INDvsAUSTest #INDvsAUS #jadeja pic.twitter.com/JPtVdECzZG
Can't agree more
Seemingly impossible that only Jadeja the fielder could have made possible. Not just the accuracy of the throw but the sheer speed of the throw was the key to that run out. Absolutely brilliant!— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 8, 2021
👏👏👏
It takes a brilliant Jadeja run-out to dismiss the magnificent Steve Smith 🔥— ICC (@ICC) January 8, 2021
Australia are all out for 338. How will India's response go?#AUSvIND SCORECARD ▶ https://t.co/Zuk24dsH1t pic.twitter.com/AdIKMLRNsf
