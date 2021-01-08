 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to superman Ravindra Jadeja ending Smith’s invincibility with ludicrous direct hit

    Ravindra Jadeja after taking Cummins' wicket in Sydney Test

    Twitter reacts to superman Ravindra Jadeja ending Smith’s invincibility with ludicrous direct hit

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:30 AM

    Having scored his first Test hundred in a year and a half, Steve Smith looked invincible, but just when it looked like India had run out of ideas with the ball, in walked Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder unleashed a remarkable bullet-throw from deep to incredibly catch Smith short of his ground.

    What a throw

    Absolutely

    Is there anthing Jadeja can't do

    Brilliant performance

    Best fielder in the world

    Can't agree more

