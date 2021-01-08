PAK vs SA | Uncapped pacers Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman named for Pakistan Tests
Cricket South Africa, on Friday, has named uncapped pacers Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman in the squad for the Test series against Pakistan alongside Kagiso Rabada. Furthermore, the Proteas also have named Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde in the squad to support Keshav Maharaj.
While Kagiso Rabada was named in the squad for the last Test against Sri Lanka, he didn’t feature in the playing XI. However, the right-arm pacer has been named in the squad for the Test series against Pakistan, where he is likely to spearhead the visiting pace attack alongside Anrich Nortje.
Meanwhile, the Proteas have also included uncapped pacers Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman in the squad for the series against Pakistan. Dupavillon made his debut for South Africa earlier last year, in the ODI series against Australia, where he scalped the wicket of Aaron Finch. On the other hand, Baartman had shown his form earlier in the season, bowling an extremely good line and lengths.
With the Tests in Pakistan, the selectors have named three spinners in the squad - Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde to assist their first-choice spinner, Keshav Maharaj. Senuran Muthusamy who featured last in 2019 against India in the away series has been overlooked yet again. Dwaine Pretorius has kept his place in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered earlier.
"Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer, while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottneil Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons," a CSA release quoted selection convenor Victor Mpitsang as saying.
South Africa squad:Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman.
