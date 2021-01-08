PAK vs SA | Uncapped pacers Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman named for Pakistan Tests

With the Tests in Pakistan, the selectors have named three spinners in the squad - Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde to assist their first-choice spinner, Keshav Maharaj. Senuran Muthusamy who featured last in 2019 against India in the away series has been overlooked yet again. Dwaine Pretorius has kept his place in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered earlier.