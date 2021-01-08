IND vs AUS | Sunil Gavaskar backs BCCI's stance against hard quarantine rules in Brisbane

Former Indian great Sunil Gavaskar has backed BCCI's stance on the Brisbane Test regarding the hard quarantine rules, which has been a major talking point Down Under. He added that the Indian cricket Board has full right to protect its team, just like the Queensland Government.

From the most-friendly India-Australia series, things have gone sour as the Test series is coming towards it's closing chapter. The Indian team are against the harsher restrictions in Brisbane which will restrict their movement and is against the MoU signed between CA and BCCI, as per reports. But from Australian press to players like Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon to even a Queensland minister, none have left any stone unturned to take a swipe at the Indian cricket team, which has travelled to Australia in times of a global pandemic.

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is currently in Australia as a cricket expert, has backed India's stance on the whole issue and has asked for leniency in bio-bubble protocols and also compared the protocols for crowd and the players, emphasizing that Indians have all the right reasons to feel hard done by.

"In Sydney, there are people coming to the ground and then going back and having dinner at a restaurant or having a gathering of 20, 30 people in a pub," Gavaskar said in commentary for Channel Seven, reported TOI.

"What they're saying is they should also be allowed to do something similar. You could have a situation where the ball goes into the crowd, somebody from the crowd touches the ball. One can understand that. One can understand why they're feeling that way."

He also added that BCCI have all the rights to protect its players.

"The Queensland government is fully entitled to protect its people. Similarly, I believe the Board of Control for Cricket India is fully entitled to protect its team. I think that's something we should never forget," he added.

It is reported that 36,000 people are expected to attend the Gabba Test. However, that can be in doubt after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for UK's strain of COVID, considered deadlier, as per The Sydney Morning Herald. There are also chances of India not playing the final Test, which would mean the series would finish with three Test matches if both the boards don't reach a mutual agreement as BCCI have been left irked by the recent turn of events.