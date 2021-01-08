IND vs AUS | Smith run-out has to be one of my best ever, cherishes Ravindra Jadeja 

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been on a roll in the ongoing Test series against Australia and he stated that the run-out of Steven Smith by him today was one of his best ever. He also revealed that batting up the order helps him to get the best out of himself as he bats with main batsmen.

The magic of a brilliant moment amid an intense and high profile game goes unabated. Today, Ravindra Jadeja had a fabulous day as he first helped India fight back in the Test by claiming four wickets and then he got rid of Steven Smith, albeit through the excellence of his fielding, at a time when the Aussie was batting aggressively at the end and was flourishing with the tail. Jadeja, after having bowled 18 overs, was fielding on the deep boundary when Smith tried to sneak in a quick double off the bowling of Bumrah.

But Jadeja, who is a master of anticipation, and has impeccable track record in terms of acing the direct hits, stunned everyone as his rocket-throw from the deep shattered the stumps and helped India get rid of Australia's centurion on 131. Reminiscing the great run-out, Jadeja stated that it was one of his best run-outs, given he was fielding outside the 30-yard circle.

"For me, the run-out of Steven Smith will be a rewind and play. It has to be one of best run-outs affected by me as I was fielding outside the 30-yard circle. When it comes to taking wickets outside India, it's great to take three-four wickets but when it comes to a moment that ones like the most, it was that run-out for me," an exuberant Jadeja stated at the end of day 2 in a virtual press-conference.

Indian bowlers did a phenomenal job to restrict Australia from 206 for 2 to 338 all-out on day two after a poor day one in the SCG Test. They also got a great start as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 70 for the first wicket with the latter making his maiden fifty. But then they lost two wickets quickly with Australia strangling Indian pair of Pujara and Rahane. Very well knowing that Australia won't give away runs easily, Jadeja talked about the need for each batter to take responsibility and bat collectively as a unit.

"The pitch is such that you need to spend time on the wicket as the Aussie bowlers are absolutely top class. They would not give away easy runs and it would take a lot of time to spend on this wicket to score runs and that will be our strategy. All batsmen need to contribute and take responsibility for India to post a good total."

Jadeja has been brilliant with the bat and that has stemmed from the fact that he has been given more responsibility as a batter and all-rounder, unlike earlier when he was playing as the lone spinner. The result was there to see when batting at seven, he made a crucial fifty in the MCG Test. He opined that batting higher up the order helps him pace his innings well and stay for a longer duration at the crease.

"It's always great to bat up the order as it helps me bat with more responsibility and when I am batting with main batsmen, it gives me immense belief as to what should be done and what shouldn't be. It gives me more time as well to settle down at the crease, and it also helps in pacing the innings well."