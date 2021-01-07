Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘Australian’ Pant falsely claiming Pucovski’s catch despite clearly grassing it

Today at 11:16 AM
Rishabh Pant had a horror start to Day 1 after putting down a sitter off the bowling of Ashwin, but just when it looked like he’d made amends for it overs later, replays found the youngster guilty. Pant channeled his inner Aussie by claiming a grounded catch, for which he got chastised on Twitter.
Pant drops Pucovski again
Oh no 😨pic.twitter.com/X4WnEtzp49— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) January 7, 2021
Why would Pant celebrate that
Rishabh Pant's Rashid Latif moment? #PinkTest #AUSvIND #INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/JRwE1FupwS— Vijay Arumugam (@vijayarumugam) January 7, 2021
We miss you MS
Rishabh Pant should be grateful that we're not playing in India. People would have started chanting "Dhoni.. Dhoni" by now.#INDvsAUSTest— Amber Soni (@amber_7777) January 7, 2021
That's too harsh on Pant
Rishabh pant is Kamran Akmal of India.😠 #INDvsAUSTest— Bond™ (@piyush_speaks) January 7, 2021
One thing I can say beyond doubt that #RishabhPant is not a "keeper".#INDvsAUSTest— Harsh Tripathi (@HarshTr23148648) January 7, 2021
More misery on Pant
Rishabh Pant tried to cheat lmao— Samip 😌 🔴 (@kopsamip) January 7, 2021
I need #RishabhPant level of confidence to lie 😂— Naseem || SRH 💞 (@_NaseemUnnisa_) January 7, 2021
I mean seriously?! Third umpire will be checking and yet you will fib😒
Rishabh Pant is a cheat— alex (@ajvan44) January 7, 2021
