Lot of nerves when it comes to bubble life, small things get to you, insists Quinton de Kock

South African skipper Quinton de Kock candidly admitted that there are a lot of nerves in bio-bubble life and even small things get into players' heads due to its nature. He also raised questions on the sustainability of bubble life and also added that he finds the bubble life very unsettling.

Ever since the world got hit by COVID, the cricketing landscape has changed with the introduction of bio-bubble life. As if cricket wasn't difficult sans it, there is increased level of complexity that bubble brings in with the strict quarantine rules, relentless testing, staying away from family for longer duration and plenty of restrictions on players movements that impacts them mentally.

South African skipper Quinton de Kock, who had travelled to UAE for 2020 IPL, and was part of the England and Sri Lanka home series respectively, expressed his concerns surrounding the bio-bubble life. He stated that there are lots of 'nerves' in the protocol-filled life that are unsettling.

"There are a lot of nerves when it comes to the bubble, lots of small things get into your mind, things that you're not used to," Kock was quoted as saying by AFP, reported TOI.

"Bubbles just make tours longer because of the quarantine period. You stay in your room for a certain amount of time. You get out when we are declared safe. It's very unsettling. I don't know how long it can last."

South Africa are slated to tour Pakistan, which is billed as one of the high profile tours, especially in the Asian country after it has lost out on many major tours. However, the Proteas skipper didn't seem too happy with the break that his side are getting in the next few months as they will also take Australia at home.

"We'll probably only be home for about two weeks in the next three months, which is quite a challenge," he said.

However, Proteas head coach Mark Boucher didn't seem too fussed about the bubble life as he asserted that Asian tours are generally full of restrictions. He added that it's a learning for players and they are trying to make it as easier for them as much as they can.

"We go to the sub-continent quite a bit and you don't leave your hotel a lot. We're used to it," said Boucher.

"We'll keep learning from bubble life and what we have to do to try and make life easier for the players. The longer it gets in these bubbles, the more mental strength the players have to have."

South Africa recently completed an easy Test series win over Sri Lanka at home after they were last whitewashed in their own backyard in 2019.