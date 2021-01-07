IPL trading window closes February 4, retention date sets at January 21, reveals Brijesh Patel

After reports emerged that the Indian Premier League have finalised February 11 as the date for the auction, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the players' retention will be active till January 21 and the trading window for the franchises will be closing on February 4.

However, Patel added that the board is yet to arrive at a decision regarding the date of the auction, as opposed to the reported date.

Since the mega auction in IPL 2018, there has been a total five crore increase in salary purse but Patel said that there will be “no increase of purse" for the 2021 auction. CSK, who have only 15 lakhs in their purse, are expected to release multiple players to create a big balance and use that to snap up more players.