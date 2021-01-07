IND vs AUS | Came out with intent because I wanted to put Ashwin under pressure, reveals Steve Smith

Coming on the back of scores of 1, 1*, 0 and 8, all eyes were on Steve Smith as he walked out to bat today at the SCG, and his mini battle with Ravi Ashwin, once again, was in the spotlight. The veteran off-spinner had dismissed Smith twice in the first two Tests, and the Australian, days ahead of the third Test, interestingly conceded that he had ‘allowed’ the 34-year-old to dominate him. However, it was a completely different avatar of Smith that took to the field at the SCG today as the 31-year-old asserted his authority right from the get go. Smith smacked just the fifth delivery he faced off Ashwin to the mid-wicket boundary, and continued to look to put the off-spinner on the back-foot by showcasing aggression.