Bubble life is extremely difficult but as cricketers, you appreciate the positives, asserts Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran, who has spent the last five months in a bio-bubble, has stated that it is extremely difficult to be in a bubble but there are positives for a cricketer as well. The hard-hitting batsman has also added that he learnt a lot of things about himself in the last six-seven months.

Sports found a way to resume in England after the Coronavirus pandemic with the help of bio-bubbles around the world. While there have been a lot of positives to it, players had to endure the tough life of being confined to a room and at best to a hotel, to avoid contracting the deadly contagion. Nicholas Pooran had to hop a lot between bubbles - from the UAE to Australia to New Zealand - and the effect is natural.

Recounting his experience in the last five-six months, Pooran stated that bubble life is extremely difficult but he appreciates to have been playing the game at this time.

“First of all, the bubble life is extremely difficult, to be honest. I am currently in my fifth month in a row hopping from bubble to bubble. It's especially difficult being away from friends and family. As a cricketer, you appreciate the bubble because your focus is all about the game, how to get better, but if you're not performing as a sportsperson and in the bubble, then you need to get out, have a drink, have a laugh, catch up with others. There are positives and negatives of being in the bubble,” Pooran said, reported Cricbuzz.

“I learnt a lot about myself because in the last six-seven months, I wasn't too sure if we'd play cricket again in 2020. And here I am five months after in 2021, five months in the bubble, and I am just trying to appreciate every single match. Eight months ago, I really wasn't sure when I'd play cricket again. And now I am looking to just take advantage of these moments and looking to enjoy playing as if it's my last game.”

With Pooran staying in much stricter bubbles than the one in New Zealand, where they are allowed to move out after a strict 14-day Quarantine, he used the time to read more and more books.

“I've just been reading books. I'm reading a lot, trying my best to get better not only in cricket but other aspects of life, like my intellect. There's not much else you can do. My focus at the moment is to get better at the game, so I'll spend a lot of time on my iPad looking at videos, doing homework on my game, looking at other batsmen, what they do to be successful, watch interviews. That's the most, I think, I can do," he added.