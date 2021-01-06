IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals rope in Pravin Amre as assistant coach for upcoming season

Pravin Amre’s reputation as a coach is well known in the Mumbai cricket circle and the years he served in the Mumbai Indians backroom, made him a sought-after coach as well. Amre played a huge role in the growth of Ajinkya Rahane and when he joined Delhi Capitals last year, it was an instant success, with the side reaching the final for the first time in the IPL history.

"I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for having me on board. With the team having reached its very first IPL final in 2020, this is certainly an exciting time to be back there. I look forward to working with Ricky again, and all the players,” Amre, who played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India, said after the appointment.

Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra has expressed delight over Amre joining the franchise once again and credited him for the acquisitions of the young Indian trio - Rishabh Pant , Shreyas Iyer , and Prithvi Shaw.

"Ours is a team with an Indian core, and that thought process applies to our coaching staff as well. Few coaches know the domestic cricket scene in India as thoroughly as Amre does. He has been instrumental in getting the likes of Shreyas, Rishabh and Prithvi to our franchise, and his experience will once again be extremely valuable for us,” Malhotra said.