IND vs AUS | Rohit Sharma replaces Mayank Agarwal; Navdeep Saini set for debut

After poor outings in the two Tests, Mayank Agarwal has been replaced by Rohit Sharma at the top of the order for the Sydney Test. From the bowling perspective, India are forced to make a change with Umesh Yadav walking out injured at the MCG, replacing him with debutant Navdeep Saini.
Two poor outings, four scores of 17, 9, 5 and 0, the management have decided they have seen enough of Mayank Agarwal’s batting at the top of the order ahead of the third Test. Rohit Sharma, who has completed his quarantine, replaces the right-hander at the top of the order alongside Shubman Gill, who was impressive in both the innings at the MCG.
Hanuma Vihari, who similarly has had a bad run in the series, manages to maintain his place in the first XI, with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of him in the batting order. The management was equally impressed with the performance of Rishabh Pant, who keeps his place in the XI after replacing Wriddhiman Saha in the MCG Test.
However, Umesh Yadav’s injury has forced the management into a decision, with reports suggesting that either of T Natarajan or Shardul Thakur would be in contention for a place in the playing XI. Neither of them, however, got the nod ahead of Navdeep Saini, who will make his debut in Sydney as India are in touching distance of taking the lead against the Australians at their own home.
NEWS - #TeamIndia announce Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021
Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lCZNGda8UD
Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (vc), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini
