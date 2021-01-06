IND vs AUS | Indian team is unfazed about all the talks; here to play good cricket, expresses Ajinkya Rahane

Ahead of the crucial fixture in Sydney, Ajinkya Rahane has expressed the Indian team is unfazed about the outside noise and reinstated that they are here to play good cricket. Rahane also stressed on the importance of Ravindra Jadeja, adding that his batting has improved massively over the years.

Going into the Sydney Test, the Indian team were surrounded by endless controversies, starting from five of their Test stars being involved in the breach of protocols to reports about them not wanting hard-quarantine in Queensland. Earlier on the day, Tim Paine also stated how the 'off-field' stuff has created a massive impact on the series while stating India's power in world cricket. However, ahead of the Test match, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane has put all the controversies to rest, expressing that the team is unfazed about all the talks in the media.

Not just that, Rahane also reinstated that the only motive for the team ahead of the Sydney Test is to play a good brand of cricket that they are well-known for. However, Rahane is not willing to embark the Sydney journey on history, opining that the team would be ready for any kind of challenge.

“We all are prepared, quarantine life is a challenge, especially in Sydney where life is normal. We just want to do well, be in the moment and play good cricket, that’s all we are focussing on at the moment. We are not at all annoyed by the talks,” Rahane told pressers ahead of the Test.

“In Melbourne, we played good cricket but that doesn’t mean we take things lightly. Australia are one of the dangerous teams playing at their own home. Whatever has happened in Melbourne and Adelaide are history but we are just looking forward to Sydney and playing good cricket.”

One of India’s crucial pieces of the puzzle is Ravindra Jadeja, with the southpaw improving massively on his batting over the past two years. Rahane was in awe of the left-hander, reinstating that his impact on the team is well felt, adding that he is a massive member of the squad.

“Jaddu (Jadeja) has been really good, especially with his bat. The last couple of years he has been a great batsman for us, that’s a massive point for us as a team. It’s massive for us, especially knowing that our No.7 can contribute immensely with the bat. Even on the field, his contribution has been exceptional, with his catches. With the ball, we all know how much of a value he brings to the table.”

While briefly touching about the ‘good’ headache regarding the options that the team possesses, he credited the opponent opener, David Warner, as a quality player. Rahane also stressed the importance of keeping it simple and sticking to their plans against the dangerous southpaw.

“See firstly, Warner is a quality player and his record speaks for itself. Yes, we have plans, when you play cricket, it is always best to keep it simple. We don’t want to take Warner lightly but that doesn’t mean we don’t stick to our brand of cricket.”