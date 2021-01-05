 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Pakistan players' sweet gesture after Kane Williamson's herculean 238

    Kane Williamson during 2nd Test against Pakistan

    Twitter reacts to Pakistan players' sweet gesture after Kane Williamson's herculean 238

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:33 AM

    Such is Kane Williamson’s form that he can hit the ball even with just a stump, scoring his fourth century, his second double-century in three Tests. While Twitteratis were celebrating his knock with their tweets, Pakistan players patted Kane’s back in respect after his herculean 238 at Hagley Oval.

    Wonderful getsure from Pakistan

    NZ were 71 for 3 and then Kane came and scored a double ton

    7000 runs in Test cricket

    Absolute gem

    Kane is a True legend

    Incredilbe

    World's no. 1 Test batsman for a reason

