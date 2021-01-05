Twitter reacts to Pakistan players’ sweet gesture after Kane Williamson’s herculean 238

Today at 11:33 AM
Such is Kane Williamson’s form that he can hit the ball even with just a stump, scoring his fourth century, his second double-century in three Tests. While Twitteratis were celebrating his knock with their tweets, Pakistan players patted Kane’s back in respect after his herculean 238 at Hagley Oval.
Wonderful getsure from Pakistan
Excellent knock by Kane Williamson👏👏— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) January 5, 2021
Excellent gesture from Pakistan team🙏#NZvsPAK #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/rryeLSVoVN
NZ were 71 for 3 and then Kane came and scored a double ton
A captain Leading from the front what an innings 👏 kane Williamson 😍♥️ #NZvPAK #kane pic.twitter.com/glJgAGO4Eu— GK MSDian™ (@giri7781) January 5, 2021
7000 runs in Test cricket
🇳🇿 Kane Williamson becomes just the third player to score 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test runs for New Zealand 🎉#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/YtfrCc9VHw— ICC (@ICC) January 4, 2021
Absolute gem
Kane Williamson just raised his bat after completing the double hundred, not even removed his helmet. How can it be possible? A Kane Williamson masterclass. pic.twitter.com/pn4pnZ3YsU— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 5, 2021
Kane is a True legend
Kane Williamson delayed the declaration for 3 overs because he knows the importance of getting maiden Test hundred. Kane was continuously indicating to be calm and reach the century to Daryl Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/O1L376EJ6f— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 5, 2021
Incredilbe
In this innings, Kane Williamson's Test batting average has risen above both Sachin Tendulkar's (53.78) and Virat Kohli's (53.41).#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/LC7qWVsSzm— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 5, 2021
World's no. 1 Test batsman for a reason
Quiet, self-effacing, tough, on current form the best Test batsman in the world. #KaneWilliamson— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 5, 2021
200 for Kane Williamson! Brilliant from a true legend of our era. What a player and perhaps the ambassador our game needs.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 5, 2021
- Kane Williamson
- New Zealand Vs Pakistan
- Pakistan Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
