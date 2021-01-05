IND vs AUS | India have been so well disciplined in the last couple of series, reckons Justin Langer

Justin Langer has heaped praise on the Indian team, saying the visitors have been extremely disciplined in their approach over the last two series, making things difficult for the Aussies. Langer has also added that Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah are two superstars in the Indian team.

Notwithstanding the 36 all out, India have been head and shoulders above Australia this series, with the pacers and spinners coming to the party in tandem. Despite losing some of the biggest stars to injuries and absence, India haven’t let that crash into their way of dreams and Australian coach Justin Langer acknowledged the same.

“Their greatest strength over the last couple of series has been their discipline. They (India) have been so well disciplined...I have loved the last two Tests because the wickets have been a contest between bat and ball and you have got to work a bit harder and that is what Test cricket is all about,” Langer said at a virtual press conference.

India have set up a straighter line trap against the Aussies and their talismanic batsman Steve Smith became the major victim to the same. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah are the two fine practitioners of the same, and Langer stated that not for nothing, the duo are two of the greatest modern-day giants.

“So, I think, there is the factor of the wickets that we have played on, there is certainly some seam movement, there was a little bit of swing in both those wickets. India have (has) taken a straighter line to a couple of our batters and set the fields accordingly,” he said.

“And let’s not discount Ravi Ashwin, how many has he taken 380 Test wickets? The great bowlers are the ones who are hard to score against and (Jasprit) Bumrah is certainly up there at the moment, Ashwin is up there at the moment, we are aware of it,” he said.

India and Australia will take on each other in the third Test in Sydney from January 7.