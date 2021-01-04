IND vs AUS | James Pattinson ruled out of the SCG Test with a rib injury

Australia's back-up fast bowler James Pattinson will no longer be able to take part in the New Year Test between India and Australia as he injured his ribs during a fall at home. With the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood fit and firing, the 30-year-old didn't get to feature in the first two Tests of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar trophy currently leveled at 1-1. It has also been reported that he will be assessed again ahead of the fourth Test at Gabba.