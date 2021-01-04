IND vs AUS | James Pattinson ruled out of the SCG Test with a rib injury

Today at 10:08 AM
Australian fast bowler James Pattinson has been ruled out of the third Test between India and Australia that will played at the SCG. Pattinson who didn't feature in the first two Tests became the latest victim of injury in what has been a tour full of injuries, one after another.
Australia's back-up fast bowler James Pattinson will no longer be able to take part in the New Year Test between India and Australia as he injured his ribs during a fall at home. With the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood fit and firing, the 30-year-old didn't get to feature in the first two Tests of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar trophy currently leveled at 1-1. It has also been reported that he will be assessed again ahead of the fourth Test at Gabba.
Cricket Australia confirmed his injury and stated that he hurt his ribs at home after being granted leave post the second Test at the MCG after which the unfortunate injury happened to the fast bowler. They also added that no replacement will be named as Pattinson will be assessed ahead of the fourth and final Test.
"Pattinson injured his ribs in a fall at his property while on approved leave from the Melbourne (coronavirus) hub following the Boxing Day Test," Cricket Australia said, reported First Post.
"He will not be replaced in the squad at this time and will be assessed further leading into the Brisbane Test match."
It is understood that Australia didn't name replacement for Pattinson as the Aussie squad already boasts of back-up fast bowlers in Sean Abbott and Michael Neser. The third Test at SCG will commence from Jan 7 onward. India made a terrific comeback in the series after winning at 'G' and the series is nicely set-up going into the SCG Test.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.