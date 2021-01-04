IND vs AUS | India team and management return with negative COVID results before the Sydney Test

Today at 10:09 AM
After the fiasco in Melbourne over New Year’s day, the Indian team and management have all returned with negative results for COVID-19 prior to the Test in Sydney. On the other hand, CA and BCCI with their join-investigation haven’t yet determined whether Indian players breached the bio-bubble.
Following the end of the first two Tests, the series was on track to being one of the best India-Australia series in the recent time. However, the recent incidents and confusion that prevailed over the New Year have irked the smooth progress of the series.
While the five players identified - vice-captain Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill, stumper Rishabh Pant, pacer Navdeep Saini and batsman Prithvi Shaw were separated from the squad prior to their travel, they have all returned with negative COVID results, just like the rest of the Indian unit.
“Playing members of the Indian Cricket Team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for COVID-19 on January 3, 2021. All tests have returned negative results,” the BCCI said in a short statement.
With the Sydney Test set to start on January 7, this piece of news comes in at the most opportune time for both the players and the fans. Alongside that, the five identified players are allowed to travel and train with the team, as per The Hindu’s reports.
However, Cricket Australia in their joint investigation with the BCCI are yet to come away with any sort of conclusion on the issue. The series is currently locked at 1-1, with India winning the Test at the MCG in dominant fashion after Australia blew them open in the series opener at the Adelaide Oval.
