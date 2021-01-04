IND vs AUS | Crowd capacity for the third Test in Sydney reduced to 25%

The crowd capacity for the third Test between India and Australia at the SCG has been reduced to 25% after guidelines from the NSW Government. The third Test will be played from January 7 onward in Sydney after earlier there were doubts whether SCG will host India or not due to the COVID situation.

After overcoming all the doubts and apprehensions that were cast around Sydney hosting the third Test match between India and Australia, the match will go on as per schedule. However, there will be a reduction in the crowd capacity at the SCG which is slated to be a pink test and there will only be an allowance for 25% of the ground to be filled up with the crowd. Notably, SCG has a capacity of hosting 38,000 people but only 9,500 people will be attending the crucial game on the advice of the NSW government.

Cricket Australia's acting CEO Nick Hockley stated that the reduced capacity was needed so that the social distancing norms are followed properly and there will be a refund of money for those who purchased a ticket for the Test.

"In response to the public health situation in NSW, we are working closely with Venues NSW and NSW Health to put appropriate biosecurity measures in place for our staff, players, match officials, broadcasters and fans to ensure we play the third Test at the SCG safely," Hockley said in a statement, reported cricket.com.au.

"Reducing the capacity of the venue is crucial in achieving social distancing requirements, and we sincerely thank ticket holders for their patience, as we process refunds today, reconfigure the SCG seating plan to deliver these social distancing measures and go back on sale.

"Tickets will be back on sale exclusively to those who have already bought a seat at 5pm (AEDT) on January 4, with remaining tickets released at midday (AEDT) on January 5.

He also added that everything has been managed smoothly up till now with able contributions from everyone involved and they would hope to continue with all the protocols that are in place to host the third game between both the nations safely.

"To date, we have been able to deliver a safe and successful summer of cricket thanks to our detailed biosecurity protocols, the cooperation and support of public health officials and the hard work of so many people behind the scenes.

The third test match between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday onward. After winning the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India levelled the series 1-1.