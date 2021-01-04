IND vs AUS | BCCI supportive of CA’s decision; Fourth Test will be held at the Gabba, asserts Nick Hockley

CA's interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley has revealed that he has received no communication from the BCCI that they want the 4th Test shifted, and asserted that the teams will complete the series in Brisbane. Earlier, reports emerged that India were unwilling to travel to Queensland.

Amid reports that team India were unwilling to travel to Queensland to play the final Test, due to strict restrictions in the state for those coming from Sydney, Cricket Australia have asserted with confidence that the fourth Test will go ahead as scheduled, at the Gabba in Brisbane. On Saturday, reports did the rounds that the visiting Indian players were unwilling to adhere to stricter restrictions owing to bubble fatigue, and instead preferred to play back-to-back Tests in Sydney if it meant getting more relaxations, but CA's interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley has rubbished those rumours and has claimed that the final Test will go ahead as planned.

Addressing the media on Monday, Hockley revealed that he has received no intimation from the BCCI regarding a potential venue shift, and claimed that CA discussed protocols with their counterparts.

"We've had nothing formal from the BCCI to suggest anything other than they are supportive," Hockley was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"We speak to our counterparts in the BCCI daily and we have clarified in the last 24 hours what the precise requirements are in Brisbane. There has been some reporting that players will be confined to their rooms - that's not the case.

"Typically for a Test match, players arrive at the ground between 8am and 9am and they are there until 6 or 7 at night, and then it's back to the hotel to rest and recuperate and they will be able to mix within their groups. So everyone's fully across that, and supportive.”

Sydney hosting the third Test remained a doubt until recently, owing to a Covid outbreak in New South Wales, but after consultation with corresponding health officials, SCG was given the green-light to host the Test. Hockley lauded the arrangements that have been put in place, and also stressed that CA were keen to play the games as per the original itinerary.

"As we've said all summer, we've been consistent, we want to play the Tests as scheduled and we've been working really constructively with Queensland Health.

"I have to say they've been absolutely fantastic, we've put in place arrangements here in Sydney and in Brisbane that are appropriate with the environment.

"And we're all systems go for the third Test here in Sydney and the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane."

The entire Indian contingent, all of whom returned negative Covid-19 results, is scheduled to travel to Sydney via a chartered flight today.