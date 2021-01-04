ENG vs SL | Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 upon arriving in Sri Lanka
Today at 6:42 PM
ECB have confirmed that all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka, after the players were tested in the Hambantota airport upon arrival. While Chris Woakes has been identified as a possible close contact and will self-isolate, Ali will observe 10 days of self-isolation.
The English touring party have been struck with bad news upon arrival in Sri Lanka as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19. Ali, 33, who was set to make an appearance in Test cricket for the first time since Ashes 2019, was tested in the Hambantota airport along with the other players on Monday, January 4, and he ended up returning a positive result. The all-rounder will now self-isolate for 10 days.
“Following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Monday 4th January, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19,” read an ECB statement.
“Ali will now observe a period of 10-days self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government’s protocol on quarantine.”
Meanwhile, the ECB also confirmed that Chris Woakes has been identified as one of the close contacts of Ali. Woakes, as a result, will also be self-isolating for an unspecified period. The English camp will once again be tested on Tuesday, January 5, and the team is expected to start training from Wednesday.
