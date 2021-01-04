ENG vs SL | Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 upon arriving in Sri Lanka

The English touring party have been struck with bad news upon arrival in Sri Lanka as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19. Ali, 33, who was set to make an appearance in Test cricket for the first time since Ashes 2019, was tested in the Hambantota airport along with the other players on Monday, January 4, and he ended up returning a positive result. The all-rounder will now self-isolate for 10 days.