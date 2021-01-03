Reports | Indian team unkeen on playing the fourth Test in Brisbane amidst quarantine

Post the comfortable eight-wicket victory in Melbourne, the Indian team have been in constant focus over the past four days. In specific, five members of the national team - Rohit Sharma , Rishabh Pant , Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw have been identified as breaking as the COVID-19 protocol in the country.

However, the BCCI have denied all the allegations while Cricket Australia (CA) have reported that they are in contact with the Indian board in regards to taking a swift decision. Just after that, Cricbuzz has reported that the Indian team is unkeen on playing the fourth Test in Brisbane. The report also states that one of the major reasons for the national team showing displeasure is the hard-quarantine rules that the state of Queensland imposes.

"If you look at it, we were quarantining for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don't want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour," a source in the Indian team told Cricbuzz.

"We aren't keen on going to Brisbane if it means being stuck in the hotel again, except for going to the ground. Instead we don't mind being in some other city, playing both Test matches there to complete the series and returning home," he added.

With the third Test all but set to go ahead in Sydney, it is widely speculated that the side led by Ajinkya Rahane want to play the fourth Test at the same venue, where the restrictions are subdued. The Indian team is set to travel to Sydney on Monday ahead of the fourth Test at the SCG, which starts on January 7.

"All we're saying is the boys have been in various states of lockdowns and bubbles for nearly six months now. And it's not been easy for anyone. If you look at it, we are one of only two teams who have had zero issues while being on a tour during this pandemic. After all this time, what we don't want is to be sent into another hard bubble, which seems will be the case in Brisbane," the source said.