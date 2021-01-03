IND vs AUS | Mayank Agarwal’s new stance is giving him less options on backfoot, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Thus far in the two Tests, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has endured a rough patch of form, with scores of 17, 9, 0 and 5. While his partner at the other end, Prithvi Shaw got the boot after the Adelaide Test, the BCCI have given a longer rope to the Karnataka batsman given his prolific performances since making his Test debut. However, with the return of Rohit Sharma and the emergence of Shubman Gill, Mayank’s place in the playing XI has come under the scrutiny.