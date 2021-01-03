IND vs AUS | Mayank Agarwal’s new stance is giving him less options on backfoot, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 10:35 AM
With Mayank Agarwal’s recent withering form, Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out that his new stance is giving him fewer options on the backfoot, making him vulnerable on the Australian pitches. He also advised the right-hander to open his stance more, which will allow him to cover for the late swing.
Thus far in the two Tests, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has endured a rough patch of form, with scores of 17, 9, 0 and 5. While his partner at the other end, Prithvi Shaw got the boot after the Adelaide Test, the BCCI have given a longer rope to the Karnataka batsman given his prolific performances since making his Test debut. However, with the return of Rohit Sharma and the emergence of Shubman Gill, Mayank’s place in the playing XI has come under the scrutiny.
Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar, who is currently one of the commentators of the tour, opined that Mayank’s new stance has given him fewer options going on the backfoot, which he added something that one cannot do on Australian pitches. However, he also reasoned out that it might be to counter the movement from Mitchell Starc early on in the innings.
“His new stance is giving him less options on the backfoot, something that he cannot do on Australian pitches. It can help him cover for that movement inside from the left-arm pacer,” Gavaskar said during an interview with an Australian channel, reported HT.
Meanwhile, former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta revealed that something similar has happened to him in the past and needs to be worked on sooner or later. In the same line, he also stated that the right-hander should be aiming to bring his wrist closer to work the ball in a better fashion.
“It happened to me once too and it needs to be worked on. He can probably bring his wrists closer so that he can get to the ball quicker,” Dasgupta had said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.